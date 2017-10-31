Team news: McTominay and Martial start for Manchester United

Scott McTominay has been handed his first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica on Tuesday, while Anthony Martial has been preferred by Jose Mourinho over Marcus Rashford.

Martial 5/4 to score anytime

The 20-year-old McTominay will be making just his third start overall for United, having been preferred to the rested Ander Herrera. The Spaniard has started the last five games and looks set to be called upon again for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Meanwhile Martial, who started the weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur on the bench, has been rewarded for scoring the winner against Tottenham with a return to the XI.

United make six changes in total, with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata also stepping up in place of Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Phil Jones.