TEAM NEWS: Muhoroni ring changes against Sharks

Former Thur Gem goalkeeper, Gradus Ochieng has been handed the gloves alongside Faina Jacob as Salim Sowedi drops to the bench

Newly appointed Muhoroni Youth coach, Jeff Odongo has made several changes in his squad that will take on Kariobangi Sharks.

Odongo who will be in charge of his first league match since his appointed last Thursday has dropped a number of players from the squad that lost 6-2 to Bandari last weekend at home.

Odongo replaced George Maina as the new head of the technical bench of the relegated side who will be playing for nothing but pride having secured a ticket to the National Super League next season.

Former Thur Gem goalkeeper, Gradus Ochieng has been handed the gloves alongside Faina Jacob as Salim Sowedi drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Gradus Ochieng(GK) Jeconia Ogendo, Jacob Ombija, Faina Jacobs, Robert indimuli, Ambrose Ayoyi, James Ogada, Collins Agade, Anthony Otuoma, Maxwell Onyango, Farouk Mudoola.

Reserves: Yusuf Mohammed, Salim Sowedi, Said Juma, Marcel Ochieng, Erick Baki. Venval Thomas, Johnmark Ochieng.