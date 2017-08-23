TEAM NEWS: Muhoroni Youth out for maximum points against Thika United

The Kisumu County based side has won only four times in the last 11 meeting between both sides

Muhoroni Youth has named a relatively strong squad as they target to equal Thika United win-record over them.

The Kisumu County side has won only four times in the last 11 meeting between both sides, with two of the matches ending in a draw.

Interim coach James ‘Odijo’ Omondi has predicted a tough duel in the survival for relegation clash.

"Thika are a tough side but we are ready for them. We're going for maximum points".

Thika United are just three places up above bottom placed Muhoroni Youth on the PKL table.

Robert Mudenyu, Jacob Odhiambo and Ambrose Ayoyo start for Muhoroni while Bliss Kityo has been benched.

Also starting from the bench are Francis Oduor and Mohammed Yusuf.

Starting lineup Salim Sowedi, Faina Jacob, Robert Mudenyu, Jacob Odhiambo, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Kennedy Rono, Maxwell Onyango, Abdalla Hassan, Faruk Shikola, Ambrose Ayoyi.

Reserve: Mohammed Yusuf, Daniel Otieno, Kityo Bliss, Thomas Venval, Francis Oduor