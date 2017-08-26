TEAM NEWS: Muhoroni Youth name an unchanged squad against Chemelil Sugar

Omondi who took over from Gilbert Selebwa, will be in search of a second win as he fight for relegation survival

Muhoroni Youth has named an unchanged side to take on ChemelilSugar in a league match on Saturday.

Muhoroni Youth are set to square it out against Chemelil Sugar in the ‘Sugar belt’ derby in one of the three Kenyan Premier League matches lined up on Saturday

Coach James ‘Odijo’ Omondi has stuck with winning squad that registered their fourth win this season in a 2-0 success against fellow strugglers, Thika United in the mid week match last Wednesday.

Omondi who took over from Gilbert Selebwa, will be looking for a second win as Muhoroni Youth seek to scratch their way up the relegation zone.

Once again Omondi will rely on Hassan Kiyoyo and Daniel Otieno who found the back of the net against Thika United when he tackles Chemelil Sugar,11th on the log with 24 points.

Muhoroni are second from bottom with 18 points from 19 games.

Starting XI: Salim Sowedi (GK), Robert Indimuli, Faina Jacobs (CPT), Robert Mudenyu, Jacob Odhiambo, Agade Collins, Kennedy Ronoh, Maxwell Onyango, Ambrose Ayoyi, Faruk Kikoyo, Faruk Mudoola.

Reserves: Saidi Juma (GK), Daniel Otieno, Kityo Bliss, Yusuf Mohammed, Tony Otuoma, Francis Oduor, John Mark.