TEAM NEWS: No change in Muhoroni squad against Western Stima

There is no change in Muhoroni Youth squad that lost 1-0 to Chemelil Sugar as they take on Western Stima in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Muhoroni Youth, who are second from bottom of the table, play hosts to another relegation candidate in a rescheduled league match.

Mohammed Yusuf and Kityo Bliss will once again start from the bench while Mabrose Ayodi and Farouk Mudoola start up front.

Both teams have 18 points each though Muhoroni Youth are a place above Western Stima on a better goal aggregate.

Muhoroni Youth XI: Salim Sowedi, Jacob Faina, Robert Mudenyu, Odhiambo Jacob, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Kennedy Rono, Onyango Maxwell, Kiyoyo Hassan, Mudoola Faruk and Ambrose Ayoyi.

Reserves: Mohammed Yusuf, Otieno Daniel, Kityo Bliss, Thomas Venval and Francis Oduor.