TEAM NEWS: No new signings in Kaizer Chiefs' starting line-up vs SuperSport United

Komphela has named an experienced team against Tinkler's side for tonight's encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has opted to go for the tried and tested in tonight's MTN8 quarter-final clash against SuperSport United in Durban.

Itumeleng Khune leads Amakhosi from the back, with Eric Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele in front of him.

Siphiwe Tshabalala returns to the starting line-up after missing the team's previous two matches through injury. He will play on the left hand side of Amakhosi's midfield, with Willard Katsande and George Maluleka in central midfield.

Hendrick Esktein appears to have done enough during pre-season, and he cracks the nod ahead of Bhongolethu Jayiya, Joseph Molangoane and William Twala.

Komphela kept faith with the combination of Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker upfront.

Meanwhile, Eric Tinkler made surprise changes to the usual Matsatsantsa starting line-up as he opted for three men in central midfield.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Cole Alexander and Dean Furman will be expected to suffocate the home side.

Dove Wome gets a start on his return to the club, while Jeremy Brockie and Bradley Grobler will lead the attack.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Khune, Mphahlele, Gordinho, Mathoho, Masilela, Maluleka, Katsande, Ekstein, Tshabalala, Parker, Paez.



SuperSport United XI: Williams, Kekana, Gould, Daniels, Modiba, Alexander, Furman, Letsholonyane, Brockie, Wome, Grobler.