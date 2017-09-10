TEAM NEWS: Nsimbe rings changes in Tusker lineup

Allan Wanga returns to Tusker side for the first time in close to two months

Tusker coach George Nsimbe has made a few changes in his squad as he prepares to take on host Sony Sugar on Sunday.

Allan Wanga returns to Tusker side for the first time in close to two months after he took time off to recover from a shock following a road accident early this year.

The former Azam and AFC Leopards forward will, however, start from the bench as the Ugandan tactician, whose side was held to a 1-1 draw by Kakamega Hhomeboyz before the international break, brings in Abdul Hassan in his backline.

Hassan, who missed Tusker’s last three games, will be deployed on the left back in place of David Mwangi. Also making a return to the Brewers' side is Noah Wafula.

The struggling league champions who are occupying ninth place in the league, shall miss the services of four players; Paul Odhiambo who is on a one match suspension after accumulating five yellow cards and injured Marlon Tangauzi.

Cercidy Okeyo will also sit out to continue with his rehabilitation as well as David Mwangi who has been dropped.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Abdul Hassan, Eugine Asike, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Brian Osumba, Anthony Ndolo, Noah Wafula, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Khamati

Reserves: David Okello, Martin Kizza, Danson Kago, Jackson Macharia, Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, Stephen Owusu