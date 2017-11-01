TEAM NEWS: Nyarombo benched against Gor Mahia
Western Stima have named a relatively strong team to tackle champions Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match.
Stephen Otieno will be in goal with Samuel Odhiambo starting from the bench once again. Vincent Omumbo has also been given a starting berth as coach Richard Makumbi eyes maximum points.
Western Stima XI: Stephen Otieno, Junior Mukisa, Geoffrey Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Vincent Omumbo, Evans Kiwanuka, Bernard Ondiek, Vitalis Akumu, Brian Marita, Ezekiel Otuoma and Herbert Kopany.
Subs: Samuel Odhiambo, Odewa salim, Fredrick Nyarombo, Kevin Okoth, Mbumba Hamadi, David Okello and Oruko John.