TEAM NEWS: Nyarombo benched against Gor Mahia

The power men beat K’Ogalo 2-1 in the first leg match and have now vowed to win the return leg when the two sides play

Western Stima have named a relatively strong team to tackle champions Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Stephen Otieno will be in goal with Samuel Odhiambo starting from the bench once again. Vincent Omumbo has also been given a starting berth as coach Richard Makumbi eyes maximum points.

Western Stima XI: Stephen Otieno, Junior Mukisa, Geoffrey Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Vincent Omumbo, Evans Kiwanuka, Bernard Ondiek, Vitalis Akumu, Brian Marita, Ezekiel Otuoma and Herbert Kopany.

Subs: Samuel Odhiambo, Odewa salim, Fredrick Nyarombo, Kevin Okoth, Mbumba Hamadi, David Okello and Oruko John.

