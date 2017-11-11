Team News: Nzoia Sugar youngster hanged rare start

The rookie will be tasked with cutting supplies to on form Masoud Juma who scored four goals in his last match against Muhoroni Youth last weekend

Nzoia Sugar’s midfielder, Jonathan Lokadet has been handed a rare start in the Kenyan Premier League as the Millers prepares to take on Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The Sugar Millers, standing on safety zone, just two places behind Kariobangi Sharks on fifth place, have given Lokadet, 20 a taste of the league action at Camp Toyoyo.

The rookie will be tasked with cutting supplies to on form Masoud Juma who scored four goals in his last match for Sharks' against Muhoroni Youth last weekend.

The three-man Nzoia Sugar’s midfield will also consist of Stephen Wakanya and Peter Juma with Patrick Kwitoonda leading the assault up front.

Nzoia lost their last league match to Thika United.

Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Brian Otieno, Festus Okiring, Geoffrey Kariuki Vincent Ngesa (C), Peter Gin, Elvis Ronack, Stephen Wakanya Patrick Kwitonda, Jonathan Lodaket, Luke Namanda

Reserves: Collins Odawa, Lawrence Juma, Mustapha Oduor, Dennis Ongeri, Brian Yakhama, Edwin Wafula, Victor Omondi.