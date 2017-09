TEAM NEWS: Okumbi hands 'Blackberry' Harambee Stars start

'Blackberry' is making a comeback to Harambee Stars after impressive displays for title chasing K'Ogalo side in the league

Gor Mahia midfielder George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo has been handed a start against Mozambique.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has started Posta Rangers keeper Patrick Matasi as Kenneth Muguna of Gor Mahia also starts. AFC Leopards winger Victor Majid will start from the bench in this friendly contest.

Harambee Stars XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), David Owino (C), Joakins Atudo, Aboud Omar, David Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, George Odhiambo, Clifton Miheso, Eric Johanna and Jesse Were.

Subs: Fredrick Otinda (GK), Robinson Kamura, Victor Asembeka, John Makwatta, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Muchiri, Daniel Otieno, Brian Mandela and Victor Majid.