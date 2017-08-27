TEAM NEWS: Oluoch returns as Gor Mahia name squad for derby

Coach Dylan Kerr has named a familiar attack minded line-up with Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Philemon Otieno all starting

Kenneth Muguna has once again been handed a starting role for Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Unsettled Muguna, who also started in the last match for K’Ogalo, hit the headlines last week after he reportedly handed in a transfer request to leave the club.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has named a familiar attack minded line-up with Jacques Tuyesinge, Meddie Kagere and Philemon Otieno all starting up front.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Geoffrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kennedy Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Philemon Otieno.

Reserves: Patrick Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, John Ndirangu, Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Omondi and Francis Kahata.