TEAM NEWS: Omotto starts for Sharks against Gor Mahia

Patillah Omotto and Matthew Tayo have been recalled to face the former league champions at Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Kariobangi Sharks have named a strong squad to face Gor Mahia on Tuesday.

Patillah Omotto and Matthew Tayo have been recalled to face the former league champions at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kariobangi Starting XI: Jeff Oyemba, Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Pascal Ogweno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya ,Mathew Odongo, Ebrima Sanneh and Francis Manoa.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Elli Asieche, Calvin Odongo, Masoud Juma, Ovella Ochieng and Christopher Kimanthi.