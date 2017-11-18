TEAM NEWS: One change for Mathare United

David Owino returns to Mathare United’s defence after completing his two-match ban

Mathare United have made a single change to the starting lineup against Posta Rangers.

Mathare will entertain Rangers at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds on Saturday as they seek a vital single point to seal their place in the Kenyan Premier league next season.

David Owino returns to the defence after completing his two-match ban. Martin Ongori dropped to the bench to pave the way for the experienced left-back.

With Owino now available, Francis Kimanzi moved Samuel Olwande to the right while skipper George Owino and Lennox Ogutu start at the heart of defence.

Mark Kioko continues in goal in place of suspended Levis Opiyo.

Starting XI: Mark Kioko (GK), David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya, Chris Ochieng’

reserves: Derrick Onyango (GK), Andrew Juma, Alphonce Ndonye, Tyson Otieno, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia, Martin Ongori