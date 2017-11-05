TEAM NEWS: One change for Mathare against Nzoia

Samuel Olwande has been crafted in place of suspended David Owino who picked a red card against Sofapaka

Mathare United have made a single change to the first eleven to face Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match.

Francis Kianzi charges will take on visiting Nzoia Sugar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Karani this afternoon.

Samuel Olwande has been crafted in place of suspended David Owino. Owino picked a red card against Sofapaka.

George Owino and Lennox Ogutu will continue their partnership at the heart of defence.

New inclusion, Martin Ongori will play at right back with Olwande moving to the left back.

The trio of Edward Seda, Chrsipin Oduor and Roy Okal will play in the middle of the park.

John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya providing support either side of target man Chris Ochieng’.

Starting XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya, Chris Ochieng’.

Reserves: Mark Kioko (GK), Victor Ashinga, Brian Nyakan, Tyson Otieno, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia.