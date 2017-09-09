TEAM NEWS: Posta Rangers parade squad for Nakumatt

Patrick Matasi continues in goal ahead of Farouk Shikhalo with Titus Achesa dropping to the left back position

Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has named his finest eleven to face Nakumatt at Ruaraka.

The tactician has mad several changes aiming at getting maximum points against the Shoppers. Patrick Matasi continues in goal ahead of Farouk Shikhalo with Titus Achesa dropping to the left back position.

The attack has John Nairuka, Dennis Mukaisi and Gearson Likono with Obwoge Gerrald dropping to the bench.

Posta Rangers XI: Patrick Matasi, Titus Achesa, Luke Ochieng, Joackins Atudo, Jerry Santo, Joseph Mbugi, Geoffrey Kataka, John Nairuka, Dennis Mukaisi and Gearson Likono.

Subs: Faroukh Shikalo, Donald Owiti Rodgers Ochieng, Erick Kibiru, Edwin Mwaura, Kennedy Otieno and Gerard Obwoge.