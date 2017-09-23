Team news: Posta Rangers stick with 'erratic' squad

But despite the poor results, Omollo still stuck with a majority of the erratic players as he faces Thika United this afternoon

Posta Rangers have maintained the bulk of the squad that surrendered a two-goal advantage in a painful draw against Kariobangi Sharks last Wednesday.

Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo’s side have been blowing hot and cold in their last eight games where they failed to register maximum points.

Posta Rangers defence has come into sharp criticism from the Coach who more often than not has pointed an accusing finger at his defenders.

Rangers’ last match against Kariobangi Sharks was the lasted stage where they exposed their weakness after surrendering two-goal advantage only to draw 2-2 with Sharks.

Posta took the lead in the 11th minute then doubled their effort in the 29th minute only for Masoud Juma to twice sneak past the defence with a double effort.

Goalkeeper Martin Musalia has been handed the gloves same as the veteran defender, Jockins Atudo who starts in the heart of the defence while Georson Lukono and John Nairuka leads the attack.

Posta Rangers are sixth on the log with 38 points while Thika United leads the table from the bottom with 21 points.

Starting XI: Martin Musalia, Simon Mbugua, Titus Echesa, Jockins Atudo, Luke Occhieng, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugua, Edwin Mwaura, Josephe Nyaga, Georson Lukono, John Nairuka.

Reserves: Hashim Mukwana, Rodgers Ochieng, Collins Omondi, Jared Obwoge, Jospeh Kuria, Erick Kibiiru and Dennis Mukaisi