TEAM NEWS: Sanneh back for Sharks against Tusker
Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has named the squad to face Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds.
Captain Geoffrey Shiveka will marshal the defense with Patillah Omotto and Masoud Juma making a comeback after an outing with Harambee Stars.
Ebrimmah Sanneh will start from the bench hoping to be involved at some point.
Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Masoud Juma.
Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Onyango, Osborne Monday, Christopher Kimathi, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Ebrimma Sanneh.