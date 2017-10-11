TEAM NEWS: Sanneh back for Sharks against Tusker

Kenyan Premier League called off mid-week matches which were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has named the squad to face Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds.

Captain Geoffrey Shiveka will marshal the defense with Patillah Omotto and Masoud Juma making a comeback after an outing with Harambee Stars.

Ebrimmah Sanneh will start from the bench hoping to be involved at some point.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Masoud Juma.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Onyango, Osborne Monday, Christopher Kimathi, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Ebrimma Sanneh.

