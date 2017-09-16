TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka bench star against Kariobangi Sharks

The midfielder, who has scored eight goals this season, will warm the bench alongside ex-AFC Leopards captain Bernard Mang'oli

Ezekiel Okare has been named on the bench as Sofapaka FC aim at bouncing back from a 2-1 defeat against Ulinzi Stars last Wednesday.

The midfielder, who has scored eight goals this season, will warm the bench alongside former AFC Leopards captain Bernard Mang'oli.

Meshack Karani has been given an opportunity to impress with Jonathan Mugabi also getting a run. Captain Hillary Echesa will be hoping to inspire his side to victory considering his team has slim hopes of winning the title this season.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Robert Mboya, Paul Kamau, Geoffrey Shiveka, Wycliffe Otieno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Elli Asieche, Patillah Omoto, Mathew Odongo, Duke Abuya and Ebrimma Sanneh.

Subs: Jeff Oyemba, Hillary Otieno, Christopher Kimathi, Cavin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Francis Manoa and Rogers Omondi.

Sofapaka XI: George Opiyo, Willis Ouma, Wesley Onguso, Aloro Rodgers, Jonathan Mugabi, Mike Kilume, Mike Oduor, Hillary Echesa, Umaru Kasumba, Ali Feni and Meshack Karani.

Subs: Reuben Juma, Okoti Humphrey, Kwanya Edmond, Oduor Kennedy, Ezekiel Okare, Mang'oli Bernard and Brian Magonya.