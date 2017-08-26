TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka makes two changes against Posta Rangers

Karani replaced Michael Oduor in the flanks as Ssimbwa tries to come up with a formidable unit that will extend their run to four matches

Sofapaka has made two changes to the lineup that will take on Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Maurice Odipo has been dropped while Wesley Onguso returns to the starting lineup as well as Meshack Karani also being drafted in by head coach Sam Ssimbwa.

Karani replaced Michael Oduor in the flanks as Ssimbwa tries to come up with a formidable unit with hopes of extending his winning run to four matches and keep pace with leaders Gor Mahia.

Hansel Ochieng who made his league debut against Nakumatt FC did not make the trip to Narok County while Ugandan custodian Mathias Kigonya retains his starting role in the goal.

Compatriot Umaru Kasumba has also cemented his place in the starting berth as well as Willis Ouma and Rodger Aloro.

Former AFC Leopards captain Bernard Mang’oli will once again start from the bench alongside Mohammed Kilume and Brian Magonya.

Mang’oli has been a regular bench warmer since he crossed from the Den last June and Ssimbwa has even gone ahead to challenge him to work his way up to the starting lineup.

Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya (gk), Willis Ouma, Wesley Onguso, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Hillary Echesa (capt), Meshack Karani, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Kennedy Odour, Ezekiel Okare.

Reserves: Juma Reuben (gk), Mohammed Kilume, Bernard Mang'oli, Humphrey Okoti, Samuel Mutiria, Brian Dayo Magonya, Francis Ochora.