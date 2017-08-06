TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka name squad against Thika United

Bernard Mang’oli, formerly of AFC Leopards, will for the second time in a row start on the bench, alongside Brian Magonya

Sofapaka has named an unchanged squad that will face Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu will be without coach Sam Ssimbwa. Assistant coach, John Baraza will be in charge of the second leg tie against Thika, but the club legend has opted to use the same squad that beat Muhoroni Youth 3-2 last Wednesday.

Captain Hillary Echesa, who returned to training after sitting out of Muhoroni clash, will start from the bench with Matthias Kigonya getting the starting role between the post.

Sofapaka are fifth on the table while Thika United sits 16th with 17 points from 18 games.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rodger Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Ali Feni, Kennedy Oduor, Umaru Kasumba, Morven Otinya, Ezekiel Okare.

Reserves: Reuben Juma, Wesley Onguso, Humphrey Okoth, Meshack Karani, Timothy Luda, Bernard Mang’oli, Brian Magonya.