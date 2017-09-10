TEAM NEWS: Sony Sugar duo out against Tusker, Abege returns

Abege forced his way straight into the starting line after shaking off an injury that kept him out of last league match

George Abege has been named in Sony Sugar’s starting line-up against champions Tusker FC.

Abege forced his way straight into the starting eleven after shaking off an injury that kept him out of last league match against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The home side will also have two new returnees, David Simiyu and Amos Asembeka while defender Kevin Oluoch and Marwa Chamberi are still sidelined with injuries.

Salim Babu’s side are going into the match at the backdrop of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz in a mid-week match in Mumias.

Sony Sugar are 15th on the log with 23 points, seven adrift of Tusker who are ninth on the table.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Joseph Omweri, Abdalla Hamisi, Dennis Junior, Alfred Onyango, Benjamin Mosha, Amos Asembeka, David Simiyu, Victor Ademba, George Abege.

Reserve: Kevin Otieno, Justin Monda, Frederick Onyango, Tobias Otieno, Jesse Obora, Nick Akoko and Laban Mwita,