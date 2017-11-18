TEAM NEWS: Sony Sugar unveil squad to face Gor Mahia

The sugar millers are hoping to finish within the top eight bracket, but will face an almost impossible task against K'Ogalo

Sony Sugar is aiming at downing league champions Gor Mahia in their day of coronation at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The sugar millers are hoping to finish within the top eight bracket, but will face an almost impossible task of defeating a team that has won eleven of the past 17 outings involving the two sides.

Kevin Omondi will as usual start in goal with Hamisi Abdallah anchoring the midfield.George Abege leads the attack as Yemi Mwana once again finds his way to the bench.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Dennis Oduor, Alfred Onyango, Kevin Oluoch, Hamisi Abdallah, Amos Asembeka, Benjamin Mosha, George Abege, David Simiyu and Justine Monda.

Subs: Kevin Otieno, Tobias Otieno, Nicholas Akoko, Samuel Olare, Joseph Omweri, Marwa Chamberi and Yema Mwana.