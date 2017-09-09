Barcelona team news: Suarez back as Dembele benched for derby with Espanyol

The 20-year-old attacker will not make his debut for the Camp Nou side from the outset of the encounter

Barcelona have fit-again attacker Luis Suarez in their ranks as they tackle city rivals Espanyol in their La Liga derby on Saturday.

There is, however, no place in the starting XI for new signing Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barca shortly before the close of the summer transfer window for a club record fee.

He is joined on the bench by Javier Mascherano, who played for Argentina in their 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's men are aiming to take advantage of a slip by Real Madrid earlier in the day, with the capital side held 1-1 at home by Levante.

Should Barca pick up three points against their neighbours, they would move four points clear of their Clasico rivals in the early Primera Division standings, easing the pressure on an embattled board.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Sergio, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Deulofeu

Subs: Cillessen, Dembele, Mascherano, Paulinho, Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes

Espanyol starting XI: P. Lopez; V. Sanchez, Hermoso, D. Lopez, Aaron; Darder, Diop, Fuego, Piatti; Moreno, Baptistao

Subs: D. Lopez, Navarro, Naldo, Garcia, Jurado, Didac, Roca