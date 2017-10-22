Team News: Thika United name squad for Mathare United

A win for Thika United will see them leapfrog Mathare United in the KPL table as survival battle intensifies

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti has named his team to tackle Mathare United in the relegation battle.

Goalkeeper Alan Owiny will be shielded by Wilson Anekeya, Suleiman Ngotho, Matasi Zak and Oruchum Christopher.

Odhiambo Denis will play in the defensive midfield role with Onwudi Chibueze leading the attack.

Starting XI: Alan Owiny, Wilson Anekeya, Zak Matasi, Suleiman Ngotho, Christopher Oruchum, Denis Odhiambo, Shami Kibwana, Tsuma Said, Michael Mutinda, Onwudi Chibueze, Eugine Mukangula.

Reserves: Eliud Emase, Asad Abdalla, Benson Iregi, Denis Lewa, Sammy Meja, Stephen odhiambo, Muturi Francis.