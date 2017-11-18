TEAM NEWS: Thika United name strong squad

Nicholas Muyoti charges will be all out to fight for their survival against the Dockers at Thika Sub-Country Stadium on Saturday

Allan Owiny will lead Thika United from the back as they take on visiting Bandari FC.

Nicholas Muyoti charges will be all out to fight for their survival against the Dockers at Thika Sub-Country stadium.

Shami Kibwana, who scored Thika United’s consolation goal against Zoo FC in the mid-week defeat, has also landed another start alongside Eugene Mukangula.

Thika United are 16th on the log with 35 points, same as Western Stima, who will take on Chemelil Sugar in the other match.

Thika United Starting XI: Allan Owiny, Badi Baraka, Matasi Zak, Ngotho Suleiman, Dennis Odhiambo (Capt), Michael Mutinda, Musa Saad, Shami Kibwana, Onwudi Chibueze and Eugene Mukangula.