TEAM NEWS: Tusker FC makes a few changes against Nakumatt

Allan Wanga has been drafted back to Tusker FC starting lineup against Nakumatt.

Wanga who came off the bench to score one of the four goals in Tusker’s 4-0 win against Muhoroni Youth last weekend has taken the place of injured Michael Khamati.

Khamati picked a groin injury (adductor muscle) in Muhoroni Youth win at Ruaraka Grounds last weekend. Also making it back to the starting line up is defender Martin Kizza.

Meanwhile, Marlon Tangauzi will start from the bench after recovering from an ankle injury he picked during training a couple of weeks ago. He will be joined on the bench by Cercidy Okeyo and David Okello.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng(GK), Martin Kizza, James Situma ©, Lloyd Wahome, Eugene Asike, Brian Osumba, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, Allan Wanga.

Reserves: David Okello (GK), Marlon Tangauzi, Abdul Hassan, Sydney Ochieng, Stephen Owusu, Cercidy Okeyo, Boniface Muchiri.