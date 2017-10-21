TEAM NEWS: Tusker parade squad to face Nzoia

Allan Wanga starts ahead of Stephen Owusu who warms the bench alongside Boniface Muchiri

Tusker FC has named the team to tackle Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

The brewers fell 5-2 in the first leg and will be hoping to revenge. Duncan Otieno will be in goal with captain James Situma marshaling the defense.

Nzoia Sugar XI: Mustapha Oduor, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Victor Omondi, Edger Nzano and Elvis Rupia.

Subs: Humphrey Katasi, Edwin Wafula, Elvis Ronack, Collins Odawa, Dennis Ongeri, Brian Yakhama and Patrick Kwitonda.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Martin Kizza, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome, Eugine Asike, Cercidy Okeyo, Danson Kago, Allan Wanga, Brian Osumba, Humphrey Mieno, Noah Wafula,

Subs: David Okello, Marlon Tangauzi, Sydney Ochieng, Luis Tera, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owusu, Boniface Muchiri.