TEAM NEWS: Tusker unleash squad to cage Zoo

Coach George Nsimbe has named his finest eleven to play Kericho-based Zoo in the Kenyan Premier League.

Asike Eugine and Martin Kiiza will play at the heart of the brewers' defense with Hashim Sempala shielding them.

Jackson Macharia will provide the creative brain to enable Paul Odhiambo, Alan Wanga and Boniface Muchiri to get goals.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Eugine Asike, Martin Kiiza, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Paul Odhiambo, Alan Wanga, Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: David Okello, Lloyd Wahome, Brian Osumba, Hasan Abdul, Michael Khamati, Stephen Owusu, Ndawula Mose