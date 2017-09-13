TEAM NEWS: Tusker unleash squad to cage Zoo

Asike Eugine and Martin Kiiza will play at the heart of the brewers' defense with Hashim Sempala shielding them

Coach George Nsimbe has named his finest eleven to play Kericho-based Zoo in the Kenyan Premier League.

Asike Eugine and Martin Kiiza will play at the heart of the brewers' defense with Hashim Sempala shielding them.

Jackson Macharia will provide the creative brain to enable Paul Odhiambo, Alan Wanga and Boniface Muchiri to get goals.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Eugine Asike, Martin Kiiza, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Paul Odhiambo, Alan Wanga, Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: David Okello, Lloyd Wahome, Brian Osumba, Hasan Abdul, Michael Khamati, Stephen Owusu, Ndawula Mose

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more