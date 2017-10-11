TEAM NEWS: Tusker unveil squad for Sharks match

David Okello will start from the bench with veteran Duncan Ochieng' being handed the role to stand between the sticks

Tusker FC have released the squad to face Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

David Okello will start from the bench with veteran Duncan Ochieng' being handed the role to stand between the sticks. With the absence of Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno will marshal the midfield.

Michael Khamati leads the attack with Brian Osumba the creative mind.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma (C), Eugene Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Michael Khamati, Brian Osumba and Noah Wafula.

Subs: David Okello, Martin Kiiza, Abdul Hassan, Stephen Owusu, Moses Ndawula, Allan Wanga and Cersidy Okeyo.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo and Masoud Juma.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Onyango, Osborne Monday, Christopher Kimathi, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng and Ebrimma Sanneh.