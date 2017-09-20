TEAM NEWS: Tusker veteran keeper benched again

David Okello will once again start ahead of Duncan Ochieng’ in Tusker goal as they take on Bandari in a league match

Tusker FC veteran Goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng’ has once again been benched.

David Okello will once again start ahead of Ochieng’ in Tusker goal even as Nsimbe slightly tinkered with his squad.

The Ugandan has made only one change with Danson Kago replacing former Sony Sugar midfielder, Boniface Muchiri in the only change to the winning squad against Mathare United.

Tusker XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Paul Odhiambo and Allan Wanga.

