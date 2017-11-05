TEAM NEWS: Tusker veteran handed start against Thika Utd

Tusker FC has named a strong team to play Thika United this afternoon in the Kenyan Premier League.

Veteran custodian Duncan Ochieng starts in goal, with Marlon Tangauzi among the defenders in the starting eleven.

Ochieng who lost his sister late this week, was picked ahead of David Okello who was a regular face in the later days of coach George Nsimbe.

Cercidy Okeyo and Noah Wafula have also been included in the starting team for the brewers. 

Tusker: Ochieng Duncan, Collins  Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Llyod Wahome, Eugene  Asike,  Cercidy Okeyo, Noah Wafula, Brian  Osumba, Clifford Alwanga , Humphrey Mieno, Danson Kago

Subs: David Okello, Hassan Abdul, Sydni Ochieng,  Boniface Muchiri, Macharia Jackson, Stephen Owusu, Paul Odhiambo.

