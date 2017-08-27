TEAM NEWS: Two changes for Mathare United against Bandari

Edward Seda returns to the 'Slum Boys' squad since his last action against Nakumatt to take up the place of Victor Ashinga

Edward Seda has returned to Mathare United starting line up to face Bandari in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Seda makes a comeback to the 'Slum Boys' squad since his last action against Nakumatt to take up the place of Victor Ashinga, who is relegated to the bench.

Derrick Onyango, who came in as a substitute against Zoo and Nakumatt FC, has also earned himself a starting role.

Custodian Levis Opiyo retains the gloves and he will be shielded by an unchanged back four of the skipper, George Owino and Lennox Ogutu, David Owino and Derrick Nzosi.

Mathare United XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), Derrick Nzosi, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, David Owino, Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Derrick Onyango, Chris Ochieng’ and John Mwangi.

Reserve: Mark Kioko (GK), Martin Ongori, Abubakar Keya, Victor Ashinga, Tyson Otieno, Elijah Mwanzia and Ronald Reagan.