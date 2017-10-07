TEAM NEWS: Two changes for Sharks against AFC Leopards

With the absence of Pattillah Omotto and Masoud Juma the coach has drafted into the squad Christopher Kimathi and Duke Aduya

Kariobangi Sharks have made two changes to their squad to face AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium.

With the absence of Pattillah Omotto and Masoud Juma, coach William Muluya has drafted into the squad Christopher Kimathi and Duke Aduya. Omotto and Juma are currently in Thailand with Harambee Stars.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Paul Kamau, Christopher Kimathi, Sven Yidah, Mathew Odongo, Duke Abuya, Elly Asieche and Calvin Odongo.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Otieno, Stephen Odhiambo, Osborne Monday, Ibrahim Kitawi, Rodgers Omondi and Ebrimma Sanneh.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Mike Kibwage, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majjid, Marselus Ingotsi, Whyvonne Isuza, Aziz Okaka, Vincent Oburu and Sammy Ndung'u.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Haron Nyakha, Alexis Kitenge, Jackson Juma and Rey Omondi.