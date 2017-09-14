TEAM NEWS: Wendo benched for Gor Mahia against Chemelil

Fredrick Onyango continues in goal and in absence of suspended Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango has been drafted to start

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has named his side to face Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Thursday.

Jean Baptiste Muginareza starts as well as Kenneth Muguna and Innocent Wafula. Earnest Wendo and Philemon Omondi will start from the bench aa well as Francis Kahata.

Gor Mahia XI: Fredrick Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Omondi Philemon, Boniface Omondi, Earnest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Oliver Maloba and John Ndirangu.