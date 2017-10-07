TEAM NEWS: Zoo Kericho parade squad to face Homeboyz

Mike Madoya will lead the attacks for the tea farmers against a Homeboyz side that has been impressive in recent weeks

Zoo Kericho have named a strong squad to face Kakamega Homeboyz in a league match on Saturday.

Mike Madoya will lead the attacks for the tea farmers against a Homeboyz side that has been impressive in recent weeks.

Zoo Kericho XI: 9. Misikhu Vincent, 24. Gedion Kibet, 6. Johnstone Ligare, Domnic Ouma, 12 Isaac Kipyegon, 28. Dennis Otieno, 18. Geoffrey Gichana, 3. Michael Madoya, 16. Danson Namasaka , 22. Nicholas Kipkirui, 35. Bernard Odhiambo.

Subs: 1. Samwel Koko 31 Akiya Stanlaus, 44. Hamidu Kwizera , 4. Leonard Mmata, 26. Kepha Ondati, 20. Mangili Selenga, 17. Ernest Kipkoech.