TEAM NEWS: Zoo make one change against Muhoroni Youth

The Kericho side will make a short trip down the valley to Muhoroni as they face struggling side in a mid wee match at Muhorini Stadium

Isaac Kipyegon is the only change in Zoo FC starting lineup that is set to take on Muhoroni Youth on Thursday.

Kipyegon, who missed Zoo’s last draw with Ulinzi Stars on suspension, returns to the squad in place of Stanislaus Akiya who drops to the bench.

The Kericho side will make a short trip down the valley to Muhoroni as they face struggling side in a mid wee match at Muhorini Stadium.

A win for Zoo will move them a place up to 13th on 34 points while Muhoroni’s win will take their point tally to 27, a point less than Western Stima.

Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Gilbert Kibet, Johnstone Ligare, Dennis Kawanga, Michael Madoya, Geoffrey Gichana, Nicholas Kipkirui, Danson Chetambe, Bernard Odhiambo.

Substitutes: Richard, Omboko, Stanlaus Akiya, Sabiri Sindani, Kevin Oduor, Kepha Ondati, Dumonde Selenga, Ernest Kipkoech.