Which teams who have qualified for 2018 World Cup are punching most above their weight?
The qualification process for the 2018 World Cup is nearing its conclusion, with 23 nations assured of their places in Russia. Familiar names such as Germany, Brazil, France and Argentina will be there and joining them will be a few surprises - the likes of Iceland, Panama and Iran.
But which teams have really punched above there weight and deserve most credit for reaching the finals?
23. Nigeria
Fifa points: 696
Population: 185,989,640
Points per head: 0.0000037421
Nigeria became the first African side to reach Russia after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate qualifier. The Super Eagles have now missed just one tournament – Germany 2006 – since making their World Cup debut in 1994.
22. Russia
Fifa points: 558
Population: 143,989,754
Points per head: 0.0000038752
The hosts qualified when they won the chance to host the competition back in Dec 2010. And judging by their Fifa points rankings, and current form, this is the only reason they're playing at a World Cup. They probably wouldn't have qualified otherwise.
21. Japan
Fifa points: 737
Population: 127,484,450
Points per head: 0.0000057811
A tight three-way battle in Asia Group B ended with Japan topping the group, one point ahead of Saudi Arabia.
20. Brazil
Fifa points: 1,590
Population: 209,288,278
Points per head: 0.0000075972
Brazil qualified comfortably after topping their table with 41 points having lost just one game.
19. Egypt
Fifa points: 815
Population: 97,553,151
Points per head: 0.0000083544
Egypt qualified with a game to play after Mohamed Salah scored a late, late winner against Congo to end a near 30-year wait for Africa's most successful team.
18. Mexico
Fifa points: 1,085
Population: 129,163,276
Points per head: 0.0000084002
Mexico qualified for Russia as North and central America and Caribbean group winners.
17. Iran
Fifa points: 865
Population: 81,162,788
Points per head: 0.0000106575
Iran were the first Asian team to qualify - way back in June with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan.
16. South Korea
Fifa points: 659
Population: 50,982,212
Points per head: 0.000012926
South Korea came second in Group A, behind Iran, to secure their ninth consecutive appearance at a World Cup.
15. France
Fifa points: 1,208
Population: 64,979,548
Points per head: 0.0000185904
France secured their ticket to the World Cup finals after Didier Deschamps's side unconvincingly beat Belarus in the final game of their qualification campaign in Paris.
14. England
Fifa points: 1,056
Population: 55,268,100
Points per head: 0.0000191069
England qualified for Russia following an unbeaten – though largely uninspiring – qualifying campaign in which they won eight games and drew twice.
13. Saudi Arabia
Fifa points: 641
Population: 32,938,213
Points per head: 0.0000194607
Saudi Arabia qualified after edging out Australia (who must now go into a play-off) on goal difference.
12. Germany
Fifa points: 1,606
Population: 82,114,224
Points per head: 0.0000195581
Holders Germany qualified with 30 points having won all 10 of their games in Group C.
11. Colombia
Fifa points: 1,191
Population: 49,065,615
Points per head: 0.0000242736
Took the fourth and final automatic qualification spot in the South American group.
10. Spain
Fifa points: 1,184
Population: 46,354,321
Points per head: 0.0000255423
Spain, after suffering an early exit back in 2014, raced through Group G, winning nine of their 10 matches.
9. Argentina
Fifa points: 1,325
Population: 44,271,041
Points per head: 0.0000299292
Argentina faced the dire possibility of missing out on a World Cup for the first time since 1970, but Lionel Messi delivered when it matter most with three goals in a 3-1 win over Ecuador to book their spot.
8. Poland
Fifa points: 1,250
Population: 38,170,712
Points per head: 0.0000327476
Poland qualified with 25 points having dropped points in just two games.
7. Serbia
Fifa points: 789
Population: 8,790,574
Points per head: 0.0000897552
Serbia finished top of their group with 19 points, leapfrogging Wales at the last.
6. Belgium
Fifa points: 1,265
Population: 11,429,336
Points per head: 0.00011068
Belgium were the first European team to qualify with 22 points from eight games.
5. Portugal
Fifa points: 1,386
Population: 10,329,506
Points per head: 0.0001341787
European champions Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon to progress to the World Cup finals as winners of Group B.
4. Panama
Fifa points: 618
Population: 4,098,587
Points per head: 0.0001507837
Roman Torres was the hero in a 2-1 home victory against Costa Rica in Panama City, with his 88th-minute winner jumping Los Canaleros from fifth up to the third automatic qualifying spot in the final round of Concacaf qualification.
3. Costa Rica
Fifa points: 936
Population: 4,905,769
Points per head: 0.0001907958
Reached their fourth World Cup finals with a game remaining from their Concacaf qualification group.
2. Uruguay
Fifa points: 1,043
Population: 3,456,750
Points per head: 0.0003017285
Uruguay looked certain for qualification during much of their campaign but it took a final-round victory over Bolivia to make absolute certain.
1. Iceland
Fifa points: 931
Population: 335,025
Points per head: 0.0027788971
Iceland got the job done and qualified for their first ever World Cup by beating Kosovo – who have earned just one point – 2-0 in their final match of the group.