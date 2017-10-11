Which teams who have qualified for 2018 World Cup are punching most above their weight?

The qualification process for the 2018 World Cup is nearing its conclusion, with 23 nations assured of their places in Russia. Familiar names such as Germany, Brazil, France and Argentina will be there and joining them will be a few surprises - the likes of Iceland, Panama and Iran.

But which teams have really punched above there weight and deserve most credit for reaching the finals?

Fifa points: 696

Population: 185,989,640

Points per head: 0.0000037421





Nigeria became the first African side to reach Russia after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate qualifier. The Super Eagles have now missed just one tournament – Germany 2006 – since making their World Cup debut in 1994.

Fifa points: 558

Population: 143,989,754

Points per head: 0.0000038752





The hosts qualified when they won the chance to host the competition back in Dec 2010. And judging by their Fifa points rankings, and current form, this is the only reason they're playing at a World Cup. They probably wouldn't have qualified otherwise.

21. Japan

Fifa points: 737

Population: 127,484,450

Points per head: 0.0000057811





A tight three-way battle in Asia Group B ended with Japan topping the group, one point ahead of Saudi Arabia.

20. Brazil

Fifa points: 1,590

Population: 209,288,278

Points per head: 0.0000075972





Brazil qualified comfortably after topping their table with 41 points having lost just one game.

19. Egypt

Fifa points: 815

Population: 97,553,151

Points per head: 0.0000083544





Egypt qualified with a game to play after Mohamed Salah scored a late, late winner against Congo to end a near 30-year wait for Africa's most successful team.

18. Mexico

Fifa points: 1,085

Population: 129,163,276

Points per head: 0.0000084002





Mexico qualified for Russia as North and central America and Caribbean group winners.

17. Iran

Fifa points: 865

Population: 81,162,788

Points per head: 0.0000106575





Iran were the first Asian team to qualify - way back in June with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan.

16. South Korea

Fifa points: 659

Population: 50,982,212

Points per head: 0.000012926

South Korea came second in Group A, behind Iran, to secure their ninth consecutive appearance at a World Cup.

15. France

Fifa points: 1,208

Population: 64,979,548

Points per head: 0.0000185904





France secured their ticket to the World Cup finals after Didier Deschamps's side unconvincingly beat Belarus in the final game of their qualification campaign in Paris.

14. England

Fifa points: 1,056

Population: 55,268,100

Points per head: 0.0000191069





England qualified for Russia following an unbeaten – though largely uninspiring – qualifying campaign in which they won eight games and drew twice.

13. Saudi Arabia

Fifa points: 641

Population: 32,938,213

Points per head: 0.0000194607





Saudi Arabia qualified after edging out Australia (who must now go into a play-off) on goal difference.

12. Germany

Fifa points: 1,606

Population: 82,114,224

Points per head: 0.0000195581





Holders Germany qualified with 30 points having won all 10 of their games in Group C.

11. Colombia

Fifa points: 1,191

Population: 49,065,615

Points per head: 0.0000242736





Took the fourth and final automatic qualification spot in the South American group.

10. Spain

Fifa points: 1,184

Population: 46,354,321

Points per head: 0.0000255423





Spain, after suffering an early exit back in 2014, raced through Group G, winning nine of their 10 matches.

9. Argentina

Fifa points: 1,325

Population: 44,271,041

Points per head: 0.0000299292





Argentina faced the dire possibility of missing out on a World Cup for the first time since 1970, but Lionel Messi delivered when it matter most with three goals in a 3-1 win over Ecuador to book their spot.

8. Poland

Fifa points: 1,250

Population: 38,170,712

Points per head: 0.0000327476





Poland qualified with 25 points having dropped points in just two games.

7. Serbia

Fifa points: 789

Population: 8,790,574

Points per head: 0.0000897552





Serbia finished top of their group with 19 points, leapfrogging Wales at the last.

6. Belgium

Fifa points: 1,265

Population: 11,429,336

Points per head: 0.00011068





Belgium were the first European team to qualify with 22 points from eight games.

5. Portugal

Fifa points: 1,386

Population: 10,329,506

Points per head: 0.0001341787





European champions Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon to progress to the World Cup finals as winners of Group B.

4. Panama

Fifa points: 618

Population: 4,098,587

Points per head: 0.0001507837





Roman Torres was the hero in a 2-1 home victory against Costa Rica in Panama City, with his 88th-minute winner jumping Los Canaleros from fifth up to the third automatic qualifying spot in the final round of Concacaf qualification.

3. Costa Rica

Fifa points: 936

Population: 4,905,769

Points per head: 0.0001907958





Reached their fourth World Cup finals with a game remaining from their Concacaf qualification group.

2. Uruguay

Fifa points: 1,043

Population: 3,456,750

Points per head: 0.0003017285





Uruguay looked certain for qualification during much of their campaign but it took a final-round victory over Bolivia to make absolute certain.

1. Iceland

Fifa points: 931

Population: 335,025

Points per head: 0.0027788971





Iceland got the job done and qualified for their first ever World Cup by beating Kosovo – who have earned just one point – 2-0 in their final match of the group.