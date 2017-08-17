Which teams will win trophies in the PSL this season?

The Premier Soccer League campaign is getting underway on Friday, and already there are teams that football fans expect to do well.

Looking at the number of signings various teams made, the 2017/18 PSL season promises to be one of the toughest campaigns in recent years.

Goal predicts the teams that are likely to win big this season.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

View photos Khama Billiat, Yannick Zakri, Thabo Nthethe - Orlando Pirates vs Sundowns More

The Brazilians haven’t been as busy as they used to be in previous transfer windows, but they have made some important signings to plug the gaps that were left by the likes of Teko Modise and Wayne Sandilands among others.

George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa will undoubtedly be expected to hit the ground running, and given their quality and experience to win trophies with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively, Pitso Mosimane’s men will surely be one of the teams to challenge for the league title.

They have not been fortunate enough when it comes to cup competitions, and their obsession to conquer Africa has somewhat contributed to their failure to do well knockout competitions domestically.

BIDVEST WITS

View photos Daine Klate scores for Bidvest Wits More

The Students look very solid on paper, and although they had a shaky start to their MTN8 title defence, they managed to get past the first hurdle, and they look set to retain the trophy they won last season.

They are two games away from reaching the final, and that should be motivation enough for them to brush aside Cape Town City in the two-legged semi-final.

Of course there are teams like SuperSport United who can easily spoil the party for them, but as things stand, they look like the real champions they are.

SUPERSPORT UNITED

View photos Lorenzo Gordinho and Jeremy Brockie - Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United More

Read More