Tearful Mbappe wishes Bernardo Silva well at Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe has wished Bernardo Silva well after the playmaker swapped Monaco for Manchester City.
Silva moved to the Premier League in an estimated £43million transfer on Friday, leaving the Ligue 1 champions after helping them end a 17-year title drought.
Mbappe was another of the stars of a Monaco side which reached the Champions League semi-finals and he was saddened by the 22-year-old's exit.
"Good luck my friend," the France forward tweeted to Silva, accompanied by crying and love heart emojis.
Mbappe himself has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with a host of Europe's top clubs linked with making a world-record move for him.
Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe also paid tribute to the departing Portugal international, writing: "Good luck 'chewing gum'! Proud to have played by your side."
And Monaco themselves had kind words for Silva, thanking him for his service along with posting a video of some of his best moments for the club.
Silva spent a total of three seasons with Monaco, joining initially on loan and then permanently from Benfica.