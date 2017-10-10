Tebogo Mokae Unmatched In The Womens Varsity Football

Women’s Varsity Football kicked off on the 21st of September last week and all eyes were different teams, new players and new faces who are introduced to the platform. TUT PTA has been the attention due to clinching the 2017 USSA Women’s title and setting a great tone in the Sasol League with their form of 20 wins in 24 games played.

All credit goes to Tebogo Mokae unsung hero within the Women’s Varsity Football competition. He has been one of a kind coach we will never forget in the women’s football landscape in South Africa. Leading one team (TUT PTA) in 5th successive Women’s Varsity Football finals since the beginning of the tournament has not been an easy task but always a learning curve.

Interesting Fact: None of the coaches had recorded 5 successive finals in the Varsity Football other than Tebogo Mokae.

”I’ve always believed in the team. They had a young squad with half of the team inexperienced, but, I believe that’s what made them stronger. I know TUT PTA is a very hungry side when it comes to winning. I’ve been with them, I know how motivational coach Coolio is. He always believes in every player of which builds confidence” said former TUT PTA captain Lebogang Rakhuduwe.

In this year Women’s Varsity Football, TUT PTA were one of the best teams taking consideration of their 100% unbeaten record with 5 straight wins in 5 games played. TUT PTA completed this year’s tournament with 13 goals scored and only one conceded that was against UWC Ladies in the semifinals.

Former TUT PTA captain Lebogang Rakhuduwe continued to mention that ”TUT PTA is definitely taking it. I mean they had a very strong run in the competition and the likes of Refiloe Jane, Rachel Sebati and Koketso Tlailane will definitely add some spark in the final. So UJ must watch out”.

TUT PTA clinch their 4th successive title in a row beating UJ 4-0 at TUT Stadium yesterday afternoon. In a nutshell congratulations to TUT PTA as a whole from Tebogo Mokae, technical team and players who have been involved in such a phenomenal journey in the Varsity Football. It has been an influential takeover and with good history being written down by Tebogo every year.