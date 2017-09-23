Teboho Moloi wants Chippa United to be like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

The Chilli Boys' coach hopes to play a brand of football similar to that of the Spanish giants

Chippa United are set to lock horns Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday afternoon, and the clubs’ new coach Teboho Moloi has made his intentions clear from the onset.

After playing out to two consecutive draws where Chippa most recently held SuperSport United to a draw, Moloi is hopeful that the Chilli Boys will once again make the club’s home ground the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium a fortress.

“It is important on Sunday to start restoring the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as our fortress, and for us to achieve this we invite our fans to come in numbers and support the boys. The Chippa United choir is the voice behind the success of the club,” Moloi was quoted by the club’s website as saying.

The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach is looking to build on his team’s recent performances and says that he’s side will have elements of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in their play.

“We continue our work with the guys working on both their confidence and self-belief. Sometimes it is not how you fall but how you pick yourself up and move forward, for instance, following the loss to Baroka,” he said.

“It is our duty as coaches to guide the players so that they can reach their level best, and if we do not do that we would be failing them. What we took out of the two games (against Platinum Stars and SuperSport United) is that the players understand now that the speed of the game has to change.”

“We are bringing in elements of what you see with Atletico Madrid, pressing and high intensity, the patience of Barcelona, the speed to Real Madrid and add a South African flair as the cherry on top,” he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s clash, Moloi is wary of the dangers which Phunya Sele Sele pose.

“Celtic is dangerous, especially now as a wounded team. They play at high intensity and it is always the case with Serbian born coaches. They will come to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hoping to cause an upset. We need to work on our creativity going forward. We need to use our speed and finish the chances we create,” he concluded.