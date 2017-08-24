Tecatito returns to Mexico national team for World Cup qualifiers

After missing the Confederations Cup, Jesus Corona joins players like Chicharito and Gio dos Santos in the squad to face Panama and Costa Rica

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is back in the Mexico squad after missing the Confederations Cup with personal problems.

Corona was announced as one of 25 players who will form the roster for World Cup qualification matches against Panama and Costa Rica early in September.

"We hope with this list of very good players we can complete and, as is our plan, have two good groups to face these two games," Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said at a news conference Thursday. "They're vital and fundamental for our goal to qualify for the World Cup and we hope, as always, they represent Mexican football very well."

Oribe Peralta is not on the squad after suffering an injury in America's 2-2 draw with Tigres that Osorio says will keep him out around 10 days. Defender Carlos Salcedo also misses out through injury, while Rafa Marquez is not in the squad because of his legal difficulties.

Full Roster:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Cota (Chivas)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (Porto), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jair Pereira (Chivas), Hector Moreno (Roma), Edson Alvarez (Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jesus Duenas (Tigres), Orbelin Pineda (Chivas), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Elias Hernandez (Leon), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto), Jurgen Damm (Tigres)