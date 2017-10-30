The tedious annual poppy circus reminds us that, for some, remembrance isn't about remembering, it's about being seen to remember

At their best, public remembrance displays remind us of the power we all have when we come together in an act of common solidarity: Getty

The whistle blows. The minute starts. And for the first few seconds, you’re simply struck by the abruptness of it: all these thousands of people, in this enormous place, standing completely silent.

Then - as your ears become accustomed to the stillness - tiny, insignificant sounds suddenly get amplified. A throaty cough in Row BB. A little rustle of coat a few seats away. Is that someone shouting in the away stand? There’s always one idiot, you tell yourself. Then a few dozen other people start shushing him, which invariably makes things worse. Finally, mercifully, silence breaks out once more: a calmness, a tranquility, a gentle wave. Your mind begins to drift: to the game, to the unpaid gas bill on the kitchen table, to the half-finished WhatsApp message you were in the middle of composing.

The whistle blows again. A deafening roar. An impeccably observed silence, people around you mutter approvingly. And yet one thing is for certain: whatever it was we were all contemplating during the previous sixty seconds, it wasn’t our honourable war dead.

Still, everybody looked very solemn, which was of course the point of the whole exercise. No lives were saved. No money was raised. But everybody was at least seen to be doing the right thing, and in an age when the only part of you that counts is the part that others see, this had to count as a win all round.

This notion of public expression always seems to pop up again at this time of year. You may have read that Moeen Ali, the England cricketer, was upbraided for not wearing a poppy in an official team photograph. As it turned out, the poppy had simply fallen off, although not before the usual sluice of social media abuse had lapped his way. “C---,” one Instagram comment read. “Wear a f---ing poppy or don’t play for England you disrespectful p----.” These are the sorts of glowing tribute with which James McClean, the West Brom winger who refuses to wear a poppy on political grounds, will be bleakly familiar.