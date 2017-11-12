Teenage Hadebe resumes full training with Kaizer Chiefs

The 22-year-old has rejoined his teammates at the training grounds, and he will now be looking to cement his place in the Amakhosi starting line-up

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the return to full training of Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe.

The centre-back hasn't kicked a ball in official matches for Amakhosi due to an ankle injury which he suffered during pre-season.

He was ruled out for up eight weeks in September, but his return will undoubtedly give Steve Komphela some breathing space going into the final matches of the year.

Komphela's bid to win the league title suffered a major setback when he lost a few of his key players to injuries earlier this season.

Meanwhile, George Maluleka is still recovering from a hamstring injury which saw him miss the Telkom Knockout Cup match away to Chippa United last weekend.

The club didn't reveal how long Maluleka is expected to be out for, but they will hope to have him back sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, striker Ryan Moon is also nursing an injury, and also fractured his jaw. The extent of his injury is also unclear at this stage.