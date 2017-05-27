Teenager Chespol stars in Eugene

Despite her shoe falling off, Celliphine Chespol impressed at the Diamond League in Eugene.

Celliphine Chespol starred at the Diamond League in Eugene on Friday with a stunning performance in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase.

The Kenyan ran the second fastest time in history, winning in eight minutes, 58.78 seconds.

Chespol finished clear of countrywoman Beatrice Chepkoech (9:00.70) and world-record holder Ruth Jebet (9:03.52).

Jebet's record set in Paris last year remains the marker, although Chespol, 18, briefly stopped after her shoe fell off.

Chespol became just the third woman to break the nine-minute mark.

In the women's 5,000m, Genzebe Dibaba cruised to victory ahead of Lilian Kasait Rengeruk and Sifan Hassan.

It was an American one-two in the long jump as Brittney Reese beat Tianna Bartoletta, with Britain's Lorraine Ugen third.

The javelin was taken out by Belarusian Tatsiana Khaladovich.