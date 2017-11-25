Teko Modise: Orlando Pirates promised me number 10 jersey

Modise has revealed for the first time six years after leaving Bucs why he actually parted ways with them

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise left the club for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011 because they didn’t keep to their promise of a European move.

“When I signed for Orlando Pirates it was a two-year contract, and in my first year I was supposed to go to Olympiacos in Greece and there was no buy-out clause,” Modise told PowerFM Sport.

The sour relationship with Bucs started pre and post the 2010 World Cup on home soil when the big footballing countries came through, and they played hide and seek to grant Modise his dream.

“They said we cannot let you go to Greece because I’m only six months into my contract and I should wait for offers from big footballing countries like England, France and Spain.

“All the good teams from the countries they mentioned came with the buy-out clause in place, and that was the start of the bad relationship between me and Orlando Pirates with people running away and lying to me,” Modise said.

Now on the books of Cape Town City, the midfield general confirmed that he was promised to wear the number 10 jersey though that also became another empty promise.

“Yes, I was promised the number 10 jersey. I think at the time the team felt bad not allowing me to go overseas. So they realised what it has done to me as a person and footballer,” Modise said.

The General’s mind to part ways was already made up despite the club’s best efforts to maintain him with the help of the legendary Jomo Sono.

“I remember they said they spoke to Jomo and he agreed for me to wear the number 10 jersey, and I remember agreeing and saying I will continue playing for Pirates.

“But that anger and disappointment didn’t go away from me. I remember speaking to my agent Jazzman (Mahlakgane) and said to him I need to move on. I don’t think I want to play for this team anymore because of what happened,” Modise concluded.