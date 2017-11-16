Telegraph Fantasy Football 17/18 tips: Week 15 preview

England's back-to-back 0-0 draws during the international break has only made the craving for Premier League football intensify and Week 15 has the fixtures to satisfy those needs.

The weekend kicks off with first North London derby of the season as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to get one up one on the Gunners and later on, 15/16 title winners Leicester host champions-elect Manchester City.

Looking to make some transfers? You've come to the right place, read on below for our suggestions.



Talking transfers



Premier League

There were some standout performances during the international break and we've hand-picked a selection of players we think can add value to your team in Week 15.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN's hat-trick ensured Denmark qualified for the 2018 World Cup at the expense of the Republic of Ireland and it's that kind of showing Spurs will need if they're to leave the Emirates with all three points. At £5.5m he's one of the more expensive midfielders in Telegraph Fantasy Football but he has already produced three goals and four key contributions in 11 appearances.

Defensively, no one was better for England than Liverpool's JOE GOMEZ. With the form of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan consistently coming into question, surely it won't be too long before the young defender cements his place alongside Joel Matip in Jurgen Klopp's XI. At just £2.7m he's the cheapest way into the Reds' defence and they host goal-shy Southampton on Saturday afternoon (15:00).

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE scored twice for France against Germany in midweek and he looks set to lead the line in his first ever NLD. The striker has flown slightly under the radar in Telegraph Fantasy Football with ownership of Lukaku and Kane sky-rocketing, but he could be a shrewd acquisition in coming weeks.