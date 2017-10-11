Tenerife's Basketball Champions League defence starts with defeat

Ventspils upset defending champions Iberostar Tenerife in their first match of this season's Basketball Champions League.

Iberostar Tenerife got their Basketball Champions League defence off to a losing start as they were beaten 73-72 by Ventspils in Latvia.

The champions lost just four matches as they claimed the inaugural title last April but were undone by Ronalds Zakis' lay-up with seven seconds remaining.

Nicolas Richotti missed a three-point attempt just before the buzzer as Tenerife were consigned to a frustrating loss.

Sidigas Avellino secured an impressive 86-80 victory away to Besiktas Sompo Japan, while there were also road wins for Enisey Krasnoyarsk and Pinar Karsiyaka – Jared Jones one rebound away from a 29-point double-double for the latter.

Michael Dixon posted 21 points, five rebounds and four assists as SIG Strasbourg dismantled Petrol Olimpija 83-69 in France.

A strong fourth-quarter showing from UCAM Murcia enabled them to get off to a winning start at home to Hapoel Holon and Aris edged Stelmet Zielona Gora 70-64 in a tightly contested match in Greece.

