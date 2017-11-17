From Tenerife to Tyneside, how Ayoze Perez finally found a home at Newcastle

Ayoze Perez hit the red button in the middle of his iPhone and started recording. He moved to his right to take in the historic ruins of a priory, basking in a glorious sunny day and then pointed down to a packed beach, where people were playing in the sea at King Edward’s Bay.

“It’s always nice to know new places in this country!” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Perez was unsure what he would find when he moved from Tenerife to Tyneside, in 2014, but he never thought it would be this. Later, he smiled for photographs on Tynemouth Front Street; a quiet young man with slick backed hair who left his home along with brother Samuel when Newcastle came calling, aged just 21.

Three years on, and in a massive marquee on the city’s Town Moor, Perez has been called to the stage by the evening’s host, Gabby Logan. It is a joint celebration, the 125th birthday of the football club and the annual Newcastle United Foundation meal.

The foundation’s work is endless; going into the city to help those who need it; aiding disabled and disadvantaged kids. During the course of a glitzy night, Ally Ali will steal the show when he is handed the foundation’s Young Leader Award.

Ali, from Somalia, could speak no English when he arrived in Newcastle five years ago. He spotted a game of football being staged by the Newcastle United Foundation outside his window and went and joined in. He went onto became a Kicks programme coach. His Geordie is as broad as anyone in that tent.

He receives his award from the foundation’s ambassador, Perez. “You see here how much football is changing people’s lives,” Perez says. “I got involved with the foundation last season. It means everything.”

Perez himself is still just 24. He cost the club just £2 million when he moved from La Liga. It is peanuts in the modern game. He moved into a flat with his brother Samuel when it was his turn to step into the unknown. Now it is home.

“It wasn’t easy for us at first, but the Geordies have helped us to adapt to the city, the language, the people, the culture,” says Perez when we talk. “I didn't have any idea about the place, where it was situated in England, anything at all. It was a surprise to see, just how nice it was!