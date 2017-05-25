Tennis Australia distances itself from Court's marriage equality comments

Margaret Court's statement in relation to same-sex marriage is not something Tennis Australia agree with.

Tennis Australia has distanced itself from views purportedly expressed by Margaret Court that she will stop flying with Qantas in protest against the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

In an open letter reportedly written by Court - now a Christian pastor in Perth - and published by The West Australian newspaper, she criticised the airline for promoting marriage equality.

"I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the bible," Court wrote.

"Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling."

In a release following the publication of the letter, Tennis Australia insisted the views of Court were not shared by the governing body.

"As a legend of the sport, we respect Margaret Court's achievements in tennis and her unmatched playing record," a statement read.

"Her personal views are her own, and do not align with Tennis Australia's values of equality, inclusion and diversity."

During her playing career Court claimed more grand slam titles than any other woman and was the first to win all four tournaments in the same calendar year in the Open era.

Court's 24 major titles remains a record - although only 11 of them came in the Open era - but Serena Williams is closing in on that milestone with 23 to her name.

Following her retirement Court has received a number of accolades, including having a stadium at the site of the Australian Open named after her.